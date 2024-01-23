Rock Hill mom sentenced to 25 years for setting fire to a house that killed 7 month old

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill mom will spend 25 years in prison after officials say she set fire to a home that killed her 7-month-old baby.

Laquita Henderson pleaded guilty in a York County court room to homicide by child abuse and arson.

The crime took place in October 2021 at a home on Sanders Street.

According to the report when officers arrived 30-year-old Henderson told them her house was on fire with her child inside.

When Rock Hill fire went into the home fire crews found the infant child. The child was placed into an ambulance and taken to Piedmont Medical Center. At the hospital, police say the child was pronounced deceased.

Henderson was sentence to 25 years last week in a York County courtroom.