Rock Hill Mother Charged w/ Arson, Police Say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill woman has been charged with arson – her child’s body was found inside the house that was on fire, police say. Rock Hill Police say the cause of death is still under investigation as they wait on autopsy results.

Police say officers and the Rock Hill Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Sanders Street on Thursday.

When officers arrived 30 year old Laquita Joyce Henderson told them her house was on fire with her child inside.

When Rock Hill fire went into the home fire crews found the infant child. The child was placed into an ambulance and taken to Piedmont Medical Center. At the hospital, police say the child was pronounced deceased.

Police say Henderson was responsible for the fire and she has been charged with 2nd degree Arson.

Henderson was arrested and is expected to have a bond hearing Friday morning.

Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time and may lead to additional charges.