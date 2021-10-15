NAFO Performing The Brother’s Grimm Spectaculathon!

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS)Nation Ford High School’s Performing Arts Department preparing for an upcoming production based on The Brother’s Grimm stories, but in this version they’re not the simple fairy tales you may remember.

Click here for a sneak peek.

The show runs now through Saturday, October 14th starting at 7pm. Standard tickets are $10 and $8 for students.

Click below for tickets.

https://allevents.in/fort%20mill/nfhs-theatre-department-presents-the-brothers-grimm-spectaculathon/200021700995904