Two Adults Found Dead in Rock Hill Home, Death Investigation Underway

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say they responded to the 1500 block of The Crossing for a welfare check on Thursday, October 14th around 2:34 in the afternoon.

When officers arrived they found mail and packages at the home that appeared to have been there for weeks.

Police say there was no answer at the door, and they requested assistance from the Rock Hill Fire Department to enter the home so they could check on the residents.

When crews went inside police say they found two adults deceased inside the home.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, Forensic Services Unit, and York County Coroner responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.