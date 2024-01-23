Armed Robbery suspects arrested after leading officers on chase, one shooting at deputies

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say two Armed Robbery suspects are behind bars after they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase, one of the suspects shot at deputies, officials say.

According to Rock Hill Police Department officials, officers were dispatched to Circle K at 2541 Cherry Road for an Armed Robbery shortly after 1 AM Tuesday morning.

Officers were told the suspect was a black male with grey clothing and fled in a silver SUV with North Carolina tags with another male who was driving.

Officers saw the suspect’s vehicle on Cherry Road and Constitution Blvd and attempted to stop him. The driver didn’t stop and a chase began.

Police say officers chased the vehicle South on Cherry Road and eventually onto McConnells Highway. The pursuit continued into York County Sheriff’s Office and Chester County Sheriff’s Office jurisdictions.

During the chase, the passenger fired several gunshots at officers. Several agencies jumped in to help and the chase ended at Church Street and Bryson Creek Drive when the vehicle stopped after running over spike strips.

The driver, Andrew Gunner Johnson, 23 of Charlotte NC, was arrested and charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Accessory to Armed Robbery, and Criminal Conspiracy.

The passenger fled on foot and a York County K-9 tracked the passenger to a house where the crawl space was open and the suspect was inside.

Another K-9 from Rock Hill also assisted in the search which led to the passenger surrendering.

The passenger, Ronald Eugene Wilson, 36 of Staunton VA, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy, and Possession of a Weapon During a Crime of Violence.

The York County Sheriff’s Office will be issuing the charges of Attempted Murder on Wilson as a result of the shots fired at officers during the pursuit