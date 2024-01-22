CN2 Newscast – National Blood Shortage, Early Voting, & Tega Cay Marina Growth

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The American Red Cross declaring a national blood shortage saying it is experiencing the lowest number of people giving blood in the last 20 years.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil stopping by the Red Cross Rock Hill Donation Center on this Monday. speaking with leaders who are calling on everyone, who can donate, to please roll up your sleeve and donate.

Plus, early voting is now underway in South Carolina for the Democratic Presidential Primary. Learn where and when you can vote during this Presidential Primary.

And, a special called city council meeting taking place in Tega Cay over the Marina Overlay District.

