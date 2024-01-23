CN2 Newscast – ‘Holladay House’, Affordable housing solutions & Food Lion employee named Hometown Hero

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s Housing Development Corporation unveiled its latest permanent supportive housing unit which will give those who deal with chronic homelessness a home to rent.

Also, leaders with different York County shelters speak on the work being done to create more affordable housing options for those struggling to earn enough to make ends meet.

Plus, we honor our latest Hometown Hero, a food lion employee who is now retiring after 43 years of helping customers.

See those stories and many more including the Tuesday Sports Report in the latest CN2 Newscast.