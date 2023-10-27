Pregnant woman dies after fatal car wreck

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The coroner says 25-year-old Kaityln Potter was 6 months pregnant when she was killed in a three-car collision.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the wreck occurred near East Chapel Road and Highway 72 in Chester County on Wednesday afternoon around 4:00 p.m.

Troopers say A BMW, a Ford F-150 truck, and a Nissan Centra all collided when

Two children were also in the car with Potter, they were injured and to the hospital.

Troopers said the children were wearing seatbelts. The drivers of the two other cars were also taken to the hospital.