Fatal Chester County car wreck kills two people

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol a fatal three-vehicle collision left 2 people dead.

They say the wreck took place near East Chapel Road in Chester County and was the result of a BMW, Nissan Sentra, and Ford Pickup colliding into each other.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan Sentra were the ones killed in the wreck, troopers say. All others involved were transported to medical facilities.

The wreck is still under investigation and more information about it will be released at a later date.