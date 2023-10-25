Chemo Bags being packed during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Panther Heating & Cooling in Rock Hill honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month by packing Chemo bags.

Each Chemo bag contains different comfort items to help provide comfort to someone going through Chemo.

As part of the packing event, Panther Heating & Cooling recognizing Cancer survivor that are connected to the company in some way.

A survivor at the event wanted to remind everybody regardless of gender to check themselves regularly and if you feel something strange, please get it checked out.

