Inside look at the decision for 9 South Carolina Solicitors to request reform when it comes to Judges

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In a letter directed to the South Carolina House Speaker and General Assembly, 9 South Carolina Solicitors are advocating for reform in the process of selecting Judges in the state and for the removal of lawmakers from the judge selection group.

CN2’s Lucas McFadden sits down with 16th Judicial Circuit Solicitor, Kevin Brackett, to discuss this letter and why they find it so important for changes to be made in the house.

CN2’s Carolina Connection is brought to you by Wild Birds Unlimited.