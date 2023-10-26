CN2 Newscast – National Disability Employment Awareness, CN2 News Anniversary, & A random act of kindness

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) –  A Tega Cay man who lives with Autism believes no disability is going to stop him from being all he can be both on and off the job. CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns how work can give a purpose to some on National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Also, celebrate the CN2 News 31st anniversary with a look back at a newscast from the past.

Plus, FISH Window Cleaning Company brings awareness to Breast Cancer with a random act of kindness that the business plans to repeat.

Click above to see all those stories, plus updates on the latest sports action around the Tri-County.

