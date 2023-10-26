“Happy to work” – Tega Cay man clocking in at restaurant thanks to Employment Services Assistance

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Having a job, not only pays the bills, but many people say working will give you purpose.

As we draw attention to National Disability Employment Awareness Month, in the video above CN2’s Renee O’Neil learning more about 35 year old Thomas O’Brien living with Autism who says no disability is going to stop him from being all he can be as he works at Empire Pizza in Fort Mill.

The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs works with area providers to help those with disabilities land a job like Thomas. Something parent’s Betsey and Dan OBrien had been hoping for.

Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, say its 41 Employment Services providers currently support more than 11 hundred employees with disabilities across the state.

The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, trains providers so they have the skills to prepare individuals with disabilities to enter the workforce and maintain employment long-term.

If you or someone you known living with a disability would like to learn more about the employment service assistance, visit: https://ddsn.sc.gov/