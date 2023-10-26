FISH Window Cleaners bring awareness to breast cancer with a free home window wash

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A breast cancer survivor received a free window cleaning at her home in Indian Land on Thursday as part of a random act of kindness done by Rock Hill’s Fish Window Cleaning Company.

The Window Cleaners said they washed every window both inside and out of the home all fully free of charge.

The reason for the service was to show appreciation to a breast cancer survivor while also bringing awareness to the disease.

“Hopefully someone sees this and they say you know what I need to go get checked out,” FISH owner Doug Bryant said. “Early detection is the key, everyone knows that, but maybe seeing this will get somebody to the doctor to get checked out, and if we save even one life then its worth it.”

Fish Window Cleaners said they plan to continue doing random acts of kindness like this in the future, as giving back to the community is one of the most important parts of the business.