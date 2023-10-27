Athlete of the Week – Winthrop golfer Constanca Mendonca talks setting a new school record

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Jeremy Wynder gets out on the greens with our latest Athlete of the Week, Constanca Mendonca, who is a freshman women’s golfer at Winthrop University.

Mendonca reflected on her start in the sport of golf at the age of five, as well as her journey from Portugal to Winthrop University.

She recently broke the University’s 54 hole performance record, and scored a 66 on her first 18 holes. Mendonca says she’s thankful for the support from her coaches and teammates.

CN2’s Athlete of the Week is presented by the Upper Palmetto YMCA and Branding Panda.