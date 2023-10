ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On October 26th, 1992 CN2 went on air with its first newscast. The station is always excited to celebrate an anniversary, and Thursday is the 31st birthday of CN2 News.

In its infancy, having local programming so close to charlotte was extremely unique, and it still is today.

For the news stations 20th anniversary a huge party was thrown and the state of South Carolina officially named the day CN2 Day.

In the video above is a look back at some of the 2012 newscast.