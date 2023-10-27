Tega Cay Candidate Forum – 5 candidates competing for 2 positions

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Five candidates in Tega Cay are running for 2 open positions on city council. A candidate forum was held this week at the Glennon Center, moderated by Dean Faile, President/CEO with the York County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The forum lasted just under 45 minutes. Each candidate was asked the same questions. Discussions included everything from roads, to deer to business development and more.

Watch the forum at this link: YCRC Candidate Forum 10 25 2023 – YouTube

The candidates and links to their campaign pages are below (in alphabetical order):

Brian Carter

Adam Grabiec

Ron Kirby

Carmen Miller

Daniel Robert

The general election is Nov. 7th, early voting opened Oct. 23rd.

Early Voting Center & Times:

York County Government Center

Level 1, Suite 1201

Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 – Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

Mon-Fri, 8:30am – 5:00pm

Closed Weekends