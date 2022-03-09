NAMI Executive Director Resigns Her Position

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – She has only been on the job for a couple of weeks, but the Executive Director of NAMI Piedmont Tri-County has resigned.

Jennifer Waaler who began as the executive director after the board of directors unanimously voted to hire her last January resigned from her position at NAMI Piedmont Tr-County immediately.

NAMI, which focuses on mental health awareness, support and education, did not say why Waaler is leaving, but did wish her best of luck.

NAMI Piedmont Tri-County says they are working to get an interim executive director in place while they begin their search and the work continues and services will go on like normal during this time.

Waaler, took over the seat from Betsey O’Brein who retired.

Click for related story: NAMI Names New Executive Director