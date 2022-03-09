Statewide Tornado Drill – New Date Set Friday, March 11

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carolinians know that weather can change on a dime. Beginning the day with a coat and ending the day in short sleeves. March is typically the season that the weather begins to change – bring storms – everything from rain showers to tornadoes. Watch our story above to hear from one local Fire Chief about the differences when it comes to “watches” and “warnings”.

The Statewide Tornado Drill set for tomorrow, Wednesday, March 9 has been postponed due to expected severe weather. It is now set for Friday, March 11 at 9 a.m. The drill will be activated throughout the state and will be seen and heard through community sirens, cell phones, television outlets, radio, public schools and other communication devices. The purpose of the drill is to test communication systems, safety procedures and the warning system itself.

Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed this week as the South Carolina Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) and the National Weather Service (NWS) work together to remind people that severe storms, tornadoes and flash floods are significant hazards in South Carolina and people need to take proper safety precautions.

Do You Know The Difference Between A Watch and A Warning?

A Thunderstorm/Tornado Watch is when a severe threat is POSSIBLE. Stay tuned to forecast updates, monitor sky conditions and know where to take shelter. Have a plan. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued

Thunderstorm/Tornado Warning is when a sever Thunderstorm is happening or about to happen and to take shelter immediately

in your safe space.

You can follow the SCEMD’s Safety Week by clicking here

Click Here for What to do during severe weather

Click Here for Before, During and After a Tornado

Click Here for Flood Safety