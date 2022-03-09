CN2 Sports 3 – 8 – 2022

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clinton College continuing to represent Rock Hill well on the basketball court as they make the push for a national championship.

Plus, the Winthrop Lacrosse team played their first home game of the year welcoming in Youngstown State from Ohio picking up the action late in the second quarter.

And, one of the big reasons that the Clinton women are the number one seed is thanks to the play of Junior Forward Logan Taylor-McDaniel who was honored as the USCAA Women’s Basketball player of the year.

