Fort Mill interchange project set to move forward

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A major road project leaders say could reduce traffic congestion in the Fort Mill area is moving forward, costing around $145 million dollars.

RFATS which is the Rock Hill Fort Mill Area Transportation Study, held a policy committee meeting this week where members of the Policy Committee granted approval to proceed in awarding the South Carolina Highway 160 – Interstate 77 Interchange Reconfiguration Project, in coordination with the funding provided by the State Infrastructure Bank and York County. That’s the Kingsley and Baxter area.

The project would be a first of its kind in our area with two fly over bridges.

David Hooper, Director of RFATS says when completed it would pull a lot of the stacking traffic off of the interstate and help commuters in the area.

Along with that interchange, RFATS is planning to widen the Corridor – Sutton Road on the West to Highway 21 on the East from four lanes to six lanes to help with traffic flow.

Again the cost for these projects is around 145 million dollars.

That money coming from a joint effort, The State Infrastructure Bank and RFATS.

Officials also released a timeline of the work, saying they are looking at 2027 for all work to be completed with a groundbreaking in February 2024.