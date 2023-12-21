CN2 Digital Dashboard – Cowboys vs Lions watch party at The Power House in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The upcoming Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions game set for December 30th, has quite a unique Rock Hill tie, and now thanks to York County Councilman Bump Roddey, you can watch the game as a community.

The game will feature Cowboys’ Stephon Gilmore going against his brother Steven Gilmore Jr. for the Lions. Both of those two come from Rock Hill, and each graduated from South Pointe High School.

The watch party will be held at the Power House in Rock Hill.

Organizers want to remind those wishing to attend to make sure when you park to use the virtual check in process.

To learn more about the event visit the Power House website.