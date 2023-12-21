Athlete of the Week – University of North Carolina Gymnast, Gwen Fink

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) –  CN2 Sports’ Jeremy Wynder sits down with an area gymnast who’s preparing to start her second year for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Watch video above to meet a very special Athlete of the Week, Fort Mill’s own Gwen Fink.   

Credit: Instagram, Gwen Fink UNC Tar Heel Gymnast
Credit: Instagram, Gwen Fink UNC Tar Heel Gymnast

