Boys & Girls Club of York County hosts Winter break camp to help working parents

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Boys & Girls Club of York County will offer a helping hand to parents for the Holiday season through its yearly Winter break camp which offers childcare to those parents who still work through Christmas and the New Year.

Full day programming will take place with educational games and activities as well as an included snack for all who attend.

Club staff say the Winter break camp will aim to keep children in the holiday spirit with Christmas themed activities.

To sign up, interested parents can visit york.begreat.club to register for the camp.