CLEMSON, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Clemson Tigers men’s soccer team celebrated the 2023 National Championship win over No. 2 ranked Notre Dame on Monday. The Tigers took down the Fighting Irish with a score of 2-1.

One Rock Hill athlete is a part of that team and has been awarded CN2’s latest Athlete of the week award.

Jeremy Wynder sits down with Tyler Trimnal and his teammates Joran Gerbet and Gael Gibert to recap the championship win.