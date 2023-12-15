Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in finding Indian Land Chipotle brawlers

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of two people involved in a fight at an Indian Land Chipotle in effort to identify the couple.

The fight happened Sunday night at Chipotle located on Charlotte Highway and employees say the angry response started over additional charges for extra chicken.

There was surveillance video and these images are now being shared.

The sheriff’s office has not identified the two people and hopes the public can help.

According to officers, dispatchers were called to the scene but by the time law enforcement arrived, the suspects had fled. Witnesses described the three suspects as a family of three, including the 2 who’s pictures were shared and a juvenile.

Authorities say if you have any information, call police.