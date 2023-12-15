Lancaster County’s Christian Services prepares for annual Angel Tree event

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County Christian Services is holding its annual Angel Tree event and gearing up to give away all the presents they can this year.

Every year Christian Services prepares toys for children in need with now being the busiest time as they work to get the presents out to families before Christmas.

Organizers say that the importance of making sure that a kids dream comes true is especially important around this time of year.

Christian Services will be serving over 100 families and just under 300 children in the Lancaster area this year.