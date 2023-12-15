CN2 Picture of the Day – Clover High School Choraliers presents its Winter Show

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On tonight’s latest picture of the day the Clover School District sharing this photo from the award-winning Clover High School Choraliers performance last weekend during its annual winter show “‘Tis the season Christmas Spectacular.”

They say the show was the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season.

