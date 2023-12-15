Learn more about Scouting through Troop 250 & 250-G’s Scout Expo

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Have you ever wanted to learn more about Scouting? Well now you can during Troop 250 & 250-G’s Scout Expo.

During the expo they will hold demonstrations exploring the different topics scouts learn while in the program.

Hot cocoa, Coffee, and snacks will be served during the expo.

The expo will take place on Saturday, December 16th, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Grace Presbyterian Church in Fort Mill.

