Ashley Furniture Coming to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s Galleria is getting a new tenant.

According to the Warren Norman Company, the Ashley Furniture Store will be opening its 32nd store location in the mall, taking over more than 35,000 square feet previously used by Sears.

Officials say the store will feature an open floor plan, an enhanced sleep gallery, and stylish interior design elements.

The store should open in late Summer of 2024, expecting a soft opening before Labor Day.

Official release is below:

Rock Hill, SC – The Warren Norman Company is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Broad River Retail (BRR) that will bring the 32nd Ashley Furniture Store to the Galleria Mall in Rock Hill. Broad River Retail, one of the largest independently owned Ashley Store licensees, will own and operate the store. Ashley Furniture is set to occupy 35,540 square feet in the Galleria Mall, utilizing the former Sears space and becoming a key addition to the existing tenant mix, which includes Dick’s Sporting Goods, Stars and Strikes, Belk, and The Office Gym. Known for its quality and style, Ashley Furniture will infuse the Galleria Mall with its signature craftsmanship and innovation. The location, situated on Dave Lyle Blvd off Exit 79 on Interstate 77, marks a significant milestone in the growth of the Dave Lyle Corridor. The 35,540-square-foot showroom will showcase Ashley’s 7.0 store concept, featuring a contemporary open floor plan, an enhanced sleep gallery, and stylish interior design elements. The store is expected to open in late summer 2024. Charlie Malouf, President and CEO of Broad River Retail, expressed enthusiasm for entering the Rock Hill market: “Rock Hill and York County present a promising market for us, and Broad River Retail is thrilled to introduce Ashley to this community. This store is our first in the South Carolina submarket of the greater Charlotte metro region, and we are eager to service the thriving Rock Hill community.” Warren Norman, Broker-in-Charge at The Warren Norman Company, expressed excitement about the addition of Ashley to the Galleria Mall: “Furniture is a great addition to the tenant mix, and we think will add great synergy to the mall. We have enjoyed working with Ashley and Broad River Retail and can’t

wait for them to be a part of the Rock Hill community.”