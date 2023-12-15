Lancaster County Sheriff deputy fired after domestic violence incident

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says it has terminated one of its deputies following a domestic violence incident at the deputy’s home in Kershaw County.

Marcus Pressley, Jr. was arrested and charged the night of December 14th by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office with an offense or offenses arising from a domestic violence incident, according to Lancaster County officials.

Sheriff officials say Pressley was hired in 2015 as a corrections officer in the detention center. He was moved to the patrol division in 2016. At the time of his termination, officials say he was a deputy in the patrol division in the southern end of the county.

Lancaster County Sheriff Faile released the following statement about the termination:

“I learned of this incident just after it happened last night,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “I was briefed on the incident and determined that Mr. Pressley’s employment as a Lancaster County sheriff’s deputy would be terminated. Mr. Pressley has been notified of the termination. I hold our personnel to a very high standard and expect them to obey the law and conduct themselves both on and off duty in a manner that reflects positively on them and on this agency. In light of last night’s events, Mr. Pressley’s continued employment by the sheriff’s office would not accomplish that objective.”

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.