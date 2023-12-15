Struggling to wrap your presents? Let the Girls Scouts do it!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Girl Scouts in Rock Hill are offering to wrap presents for those who don’t want to this Christmas.

At the Rock Hill Galleria Girl Scout Troop 3605 will be wrapping presents from 10:30 am to 7:00 pm on Saturday, December 16th for a small donation to the scouts.

The donations will go to support the Sister to Sister Foundation to support Girl Scouts in need.

CN2’s Laurabree Monday wraps presents with the scouts to learn more about what the donations will mean for the scouts.