“Toys for Happiness” in need of more toy donations

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – WRHI’s Toys for Happiness is under way as Santa’s elves work to make sure more than 1,000 children in York County have a very merry Christmas.

In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil gets a look inside Santa’s secret warehouse where many volunteers are working hard to make sure every child gets many gifts under the tree.

Volunteers say they still need donations for 9 & 10 year old girls and boys, as well as books, arts and crafts for them. They also need newborn items.

Deadline is Monday, December 18th.

Officials with WRHI says the effort has been providing Christmas to children in need in York County since 1986.

Want to help? More info here: https://www.wrhi.com/events/tfh