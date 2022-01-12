NAMI Names New Executive Director

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – NAMI Piedmont Tri-County has name Jennifer Waaler as its new Executive Director.

NAMI Piedmont Tr-County focuses on mental health awareness, support and education.

Waaler, who has 15 years of experience working in the non-profit sector and who also worked with two of the largest behavioral health care system in Texas and Delaware, takes over the seat from Betsey O’Brein who is retiring.

Click for News Story Above, Press Release Below:

NAMI Piedmont Tri-County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Betsey O’Brien to hand the torch to Jennifer Waaler. Chester, Lancaster and York Counties SC, Jan 7th, 2022. NAMI Piedmont Tri-County, an established organization in mental health awareness, support, and education, is delighted to announce the joining of Jennifer Waaler as the new executive director.

Jennifer joins NAMI Piedmont Tri-County as Executive Director in 2022. We are delighted that with her retirement announcement, Betsey O’Brien will transition to the position of Board Chair.

Jennifer has 15 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, including positions with two of the largest behavioral health care systems in Texas and Delaware. Jennifer couldn’t be more excited to be chosen as the next ED, continuing the wonderful legacy and reputation of Betsey O’Brien.

Jennifer, the new executive director of NAMI Piedmont Tri-County, said “with the recent announcement by the Surgeon General, and incidences of mental health concerns increasing to one in three adults, we are tasked with doing all we can to advance NAMI’s worthy mission.” She further added, “Our focus will be on creating new programs while continuing our flagship support and education offerings”.

Jennifer holds a master of nonprofit management degree and weaved mental health advocacy into most of her coursework. She recently settled in South Carolina after relocating from Colorado where she was the executive director of a nonprofit that helps foster youth become independent through a college education.

Steve Vogel, the current board chair for NAMI Piedmont Tri-County, said that the board of directors unanimously voted to hire Jennifer as executive director, effective January 3, 2022. “Jennifer’s qualifications are a great match for NAMI PTC’s needs and the board of directors is very confident that Jennifer is the right person to lead the organization”, Steve stated.’