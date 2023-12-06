For non-profits receiving donations thanks to the “Good Folks of York County”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 ENWS) – For the 32nd year the Good Folks of York County are holding an annual luncheon. This year it’s at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center and raises money for the 4 different Rock Hill non-profits.

Good Folks of course being a non-profit organization made up of York County citizens and businesses who come together once a year over lunch to donate dollars to deserving area non-profits.

This year the organization says it is choosing to support Mercy House, Better Bound Bookstore and Youth Development, Her Place, and the Housing Development Corporation of Rock Hill.

Board members say the goal is to raise one hundred thousand dollars to go towards helping these non-profits cover operational costs.

While the counting is not yet done, Good Folks board members say they have no doubts in reaching the one hundred thousand dollar fundraising goal, as the non-profit has exceeded that same number for the past three years, ultimately raising more than 2 million dollars in the past 32 years.