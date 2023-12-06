New addition to the Galleria comes in the form of Stars & Strikes

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Stars and Strikes recently holding its grand opening for its location in the Galleria in Rock Hill.

CN2 visiting the new entertainment spot in tonight’s Business Spotlight.

Originally starting in Atlanta Georgia, Stars and Strikes owners say it’s a place where people of all ages can go to have fun.

While there you can enjoy tons of arcade games, enjoy a round of bowling or ax throwing, and even have fun competing with your friends and family in a game of lazer tag.

Stars and Strikes says it strives to create an exciting environment, where people can come to relax, have fun, and receive outstanding service – including a robotic food service! You’ve got to check it out!

This is a part of the changes The Warren Norman Company said they hoped to bring after purchasing the Galleria back in 2020.

