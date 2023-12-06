Pathways Community Center celebrates 5 years of changing lives

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A vision years in the making, now celebrating five years of changing lives.

We are talking about Pathways Community Center in Rock Hill. It is a one stop shop to help those who are homeless and in need.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil visits the center to learn just how many lives have been impacted and the center’s plans for the future as the community continues to face affordable housing issues and inflation.

If you would like to donate or volunteer at Pathways Community Center, just visit its website, https://www.pathwaysyc.org/.