CN2 Newscast – Pathways celebrates 5 years, Good Folks of York County raise money, & Stars and Strikes opens

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Pathways Community Center in Rock Hill celebrates 5 years of serving the community.

Learn just how many lives have been impacted and the center’s plans for the future as the community continues to face affordable housing issues and inflation.

Plus, the Good Folks of York County holding its annual luncheon at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center to raise money for 4 different Rock Hill non-profits. More than 2 million dollars has been raised by the organization in the past 32 years.

And Stars and Strikes recently holding its Grand Opening for its location at the Galleria in Rock Hill. CN2 visiting the new entertainment spot in tonight’s Business Spotlight.

CN2 has all that and more for your latest South Carolina news.