Fort Mill Police search for suspicious person

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A suspicious person was seen earlier today in the wooded area on Springfield Parkway between SC HWY 160, according the Fort Mill Police Department, causing a police presence Thursday morning in the area.

According to Fort Mill Police Department officials, they began to search for this person which they described as a white male wearing a brown jacket and camouflage pants Thursday morning.

After the search was conducted, police determined the man was hunting illegally and in close proximity to Fort Mill schools. Police stated, “the safety of our schools is one of our top priorities and we will deal with these matters using extreme caution and by utilizing all the resources at our disposal.”

Later on, the search was called off after police did not feel there was a threat to the public in the area.

The Fort Mill Police Department did urge people to call if they have any information that may assist in identifying this individual.

Fort Mill School leaders say Fort Mill Elementary and Middle Schools went into “secure mode” during the search, meaning no one inside the school could leave and no one could come in during that time.