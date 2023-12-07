SCDHEC reminds all to get a flu shot before spending time with family and friends this holiday season

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – National Influenza Vaccination Week comes to a close this Friday, December 8th and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control wants to use the time to remind people to get their annual flu shot.

Officials with SCDHEC say anyone over the age of 6-months-old is recommended to get the flu vaccine, especially with the anticipation of upcoming seasonal and holiday gatherings. The vaccine is also safe for those who are pregnant or expecting to become pregnant according to health professionals.

Dr. Linda Bell, a State Epidemiologist, confirms there have been a total of 7,229 reported cases so far this flu season, with a total of four influenza-associated deaths.

“We’ve seen widespread flu activity across the state over the past several weeks, with an increase in both flu cases and hospitalizations,” said Dr. Bell. “It’s critical that South Carolinians make a point to get their flu shots now if they haven’t already in order to protect themselves and slow the spread of influenza in the community.”

Officials say the flu vaccine is available from many providers, including many DHEC health departments, doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools and workplaces.

For those who have not had either the flu, or COVID-19 vaccines, health providers say it is safe to receive both vaccines at the same time.

You can visit DHEC’s flu page for more information on how to keep healthy this holiday season.