York School District shares how teachers learn about new technology & how to use it in class

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As schools continue to advance with technology, teachers are forced to keep up with the advances.

Due to the changes that technology creates, the York School District has a special position to help teachers better understand new technology and how to uses it in class.

CN2’s Lucas McFadden sits down with Becky Funderburk, York School District Instructional Technology Coordinator, to discuss the changes technology has made it the classroom.

