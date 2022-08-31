Dutchman Creek Middle School Student Charged with Pointing a Firearm and more

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Police saying a student was found pointing a gun at another student in the bathroom at Dutchman Creek Middle School in Rock Hill this afternoon.

Leader say there was a physical altercation in the restroom where a handgun fell from the pants of a 14-year-old student. They say that student then picked up the gun and began pointing it at the other student.

The 14-year-old is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Possession of a Handgun by a person under 18, and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm.

that teen is now in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

