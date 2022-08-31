CN2 Newscast – Gun Found at Dutchman Creek, Shoes For Children, Giving Hope at the Gas Pump

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Extra security on deck today after a gun and drugs were found in a backpack at South Pointe High School where a student and the student’s mother were arrested.

Not all families are fortunate enough to have a closet of shoes, but Steppin High is taking a step in the right direction to help children have more than one pair of shoes.

Plus, in CN2 Sports… We have an update on the Winthrop women’s soccer program and how they are hoping to make history.

We have those stories and more.

