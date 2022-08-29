Student Found with Stolen Handgun on School Property

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A 16-year-old South Pointe High School student was charged today with Possession of Handgun by a Person under 18, Possession of a Stolen Handgun, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm on School Property, and Resisting Arrest.

The student has been detained into the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

See Below for full press release:

Press Release:

On August 29, 2022, at 12:15 p.m., the Rock Hill Police Department School Resource Officer at South Pointe High School was monitoring student activity during lunch. The School Resource Officer watched surveillance video playback observing a male student suspiciously handling something while reaching into the backpack of another student. On the video, the student is seen immediately closing the backpack and leaving when the School Resource Officer began walking around.

The School Resource Officer notified administration that based on the interaction seen on camera, it was believed the student may have contraband on campus. School Administration determined based on the situation they would conduct a school search of the backpack for contraband.

The School Resource Officer was notified minutes later that School Administration attempted to conduct the search however the student refused and walked away still carrying the backpack. The principal was able to guide the student into a conference room. The School Resource Officer and additional administrators joined the principal and student in the conference room. The student continued to refuse the search of his backpack and requested to call his mother. School Administrators allowed the student to call his mother, Dewanna Barber, regarding the incident. Dewanna stated she was coming to the school.

Once Dewanna arrived at the school and entered the office, School Administrators explained what was occurring. Dewanna took the backpack from her son and opened it claiming she would search it. Dewanna opened the backpack looking inside it. Dewanna stated they are leaving and taking the backpack. The School Resource Officer advised Dewanna she could not leave as the School Administrators had the right to search the bag. Dewanna attempted to walk out the conference room however the School Resource Officer took the backpack from her.

The School Resource Officer took backpack and walked over to a table. Dewanna was asked what was inside the backpack and she replied something he is not supposed to have. The School Resource Officer stated he smelled marijuana and opened the backpack. Upon seeing this, the student fled from the office and was grabbed by another officer in the foyer who arrived to assist with the situation. The student actively resisted shoving the officer and fleeing out of the school into a nearby wooded area.

The School Resource Officer continued searching the backpack and located a 9mm handgun. The handgun was reported stolen in 2018.

More officers, including York County Sheriff’s Deputies, arrived in the area to contain a perimeter on the wooded area where the student ran. After a brief K-9 track, the student was apprehended without further incident.

Dewanna Frederick Barber, 37 of Rock Hill, was charged with Obstruction of Justice.

This investigation is still ongoing.