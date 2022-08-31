Lancaster Schools Partners w/ Software Company to Keep Students Safe

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County School District announced it is partnering with a new software monitoring company that leaders say will add an extra layer of protection for students and staff.

It is called Linewize and trained staff with Linewize monitor student activity on school -issued Chromebooks 24 hours a day.

The monitors can look for any content that may harm a student like depression, sexual content, bullying and more.

See the full press release from the school district below.

“Lancaster, SC – Lancaster County School District is partnering with a new software monitoring company that will add an extra layer of protection for our students and staff.

Linewize School Manager is new to LCSD this year and has been pushed out to every school-issued technology device across the district.

Trained staff members at Linewize monitor student activity on school-issued chromebook 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Linewize moderators are trained to look for content that may involve self-harm, depression, grooming, sexual content, bullying, school violence and more in real-time.

The company is able to see content in google classroom, on the internet, encrypted

apps or any other digital document created on school-issued devices.

If a student types something of concern, the company will receive an alert. The alert is then analyzed by trained professionals at Linewize. If the alert is deemed of importance to the safety of the student, the company will contact the school principal directly.

LCSD staff members will then determine the best appropriate action to help the student.

LCSD Information Technology Director Blake Stacks says the software is already doing its job and says, “The District will be more aware and more proactive in addressing situations

regarding student and staff safety.” And while this new software provides an extra layer of

protection, it’s important to note that Linewize is 100% compliant to federal and state specific laws governing student data privacy.

Parents aren’t required to do anything. Linewize is already being pushed out on all

school-issued device.

LCSD and Linewize created a website with information for parents on how to create an online safety hub on your home devices.

The site includes articles, videos, courses and more, to ensure you know how to keep your kids safe online. Click this link to check it out: https://lancastercsd.onlinesafetyhub.io/

Dr. Jonathan Phipps says “Safety has always been, and always will be, a top priority at

Lancaster County School District. Any additional layers of protection are a welcome addition if it means keeping our students and staff safe.”