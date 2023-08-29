Double drug raid results in two suspects charged in Chester

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two large drug raids happened in Chester City limits on Tuesday.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office led the raids on two homes in two different neighborhoods located in the City of Chester where law enforcement suspected the trafficking of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office shared the raid resulted in two people being charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Alexander Wright who is also known as Donnie is 32, and Latoya Chisholm, is 34-years-old.

Officers said Wright was arrested on August 11th and has been held in the Chester County Detention on additional charges that include possession of fentanyl, unlawful possession of a machine gun and resisting arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office added that more arrests could be coming.