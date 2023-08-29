“Walk in our Shoes” – event set to honor Overdose Awareness Day

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This Thursday, August 31st is Overdose Awareness Day. A day to remember those who have lost their lives to a drug overdose and break the stigma of addiction.

In Lancaster County organizations like The Coalition for Healthy Youth and Counseling Services of Lancaster are hosting a campaign called “Walk in Our Shoes” by placing 55 pairs of shoes in clear boxes around the city to symbolize 55 people who have died of an overdose in Lancaster County this year to honor them and their families.

There will be an event to honor those lives lost and families on Thursday, August 31st in front the Historic Court House in downtown Lancaster.

The event is from 5:30 – 7:30 pm. Free NARCAN will be available. Counseling Services of Lancaster says Fentanyl is still the leading cause of overdoses in the County.