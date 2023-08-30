All on Board Coalition warns parents of new vape product disguised as a highlighter

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A New Vape Product is out on the market and is allowing students to easily hide the device.

It’s called High Light Vape and they are made to look like an everyday Highlighter.

The All on Board Coalition is warning parents about the device through this graphic it posted on its Facebook page.

Officials say this product can contain between 4,000 to 6,000 hits of nicotine.

CN2 News heard from the Tobacco Free York County Coalition about this new product and how to educate families about the ever-growing trends to market nicotine.

They went on to say that parents need to have ongoing conversations with their children about drug use and watch for the signs that they may be using these products.

