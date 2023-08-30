Blue Supermoon: When and how to observe it

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “Once in a Blue Moon” is more than just a saying it is an actual occurrence. As you will be able to see one tonight on Wednesday at 9:36 pm EST.

What are Blue Moons & Super Moons?

A blue moon is the second full moon within one month. Normally, each month has only one full moon, but occasionally, a blue moon occurs due to the lunar cycle lasting 29.5 days, slightly less than the duration of an average calendar month. This variation results in certain months having two full moons. Blue moons only happen every two or three years.

A supermoon emerges when the full moon aligns with its closest proximity to Earth, known as the perigee, during the lunar cycle. Supermoons exhibit increased brightness and size compared to standard full moons. Supermoons are generally seen every three or four months.

Blue Supermoons are even more infrequent, only appearing approximately every 10 years. The most recent instance took place in 2018 alongside a lunar eclipse, and the subsequent pair of blue supermoons is anticipated in 2037.

This “Blue Supermoon” will be the biggest and brightest full moon of the year.

Will the moon actually look blue?

No. The expression “blue moon” doesn’t accurately portray its color, as the moon will predominantly retain its typical milky gray appearance.

How can I see it?

Everyone will be able to see it tonight on Wednesday, August 30th, around 9:36pm EST. NASA recommends using binoculars or a telescope to see more of the moon’s texture. During Wednesday evening, it’s possible to observe a luminous speck positioned slightly above and to the right of the moon. This speck is Saturn, just a few days away from reaching its nearest distance to Earth.