Newly Elected Catawba Indian Chief Speaks with CN2 News, “First few days were surreal, now we’re getting into reality”

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One month into his new role, Catawba Indian Chief Brian Harris speaks with Laurabree Monday. In late July he beat Jason Harris in the race for Chief. Brian earning 457 votes, Jason bringing in 365.

Brian Harris replaces Bill Harris who had held that role since 2011. One of his major responsibilities is being over what he calls a billion dollar corporation, the Two Kings Casino in North Carolina. He says the next 4 years are critical in “protecting it from outside invasion that’s going on with the commercialization of gaming in N.C.”.

Click above for full interview where he talks about the future while still embracing the past.

